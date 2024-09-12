GTCO to pay interim dividend of N1 per share

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc has announced its plan to pay a sum of N1 per share of 50 kobo as interim dividends, to all registered shareholders on October 7, 2024.

According to a recent statement issued by the company on NGX , “the dividend is subject to withholding tax deduction, and will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the register as of September 25, 2024.”

In its recently released audited consolidated and separate financial statements for the period ended June 30, the Group reported profit before tax (PBT) of N1.004 trillion, becoming the first Nigerian financial institution to cross the N1 trillion mark in profit.

This represented a 206.6 percent increase over N327.4 billion recorded in the corresponding period that ended June 2023.

The group’s profit for the period was slated at N905.67 billion, a 222 percent increase from 280.52 recorded in the corresponding period that ended June 2023.

“On October 7, 2024, the dividend will be paid electronically to ordinary shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at September 25, 2024, and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly to their bank accounts,” the statement said.