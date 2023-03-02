Geregu powers Nigeria market to positive close

Remarkable gain recorded by Geregu Power Plc and other stocks helped push the market to positive close, its first since the announcement of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria’s President-elect.

Geregu Power led the gainers league after its share price moved up from N298.10 to N325, adding N26.90 or 9.02percent.

It was followed by Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc which moved up from preceding day low of 17.60 to N19.35, adding N1.75 or 9.94percent; and Nascon which rose by N1, from N11.20 to N12.20, up by 8.93percent.

As at close of Thursday’s trading on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the stock market was up by 0.29percent or N88billion.

The market’s benchmark index reached new high of 55,670.24points while equities market value rose to N30.326trillion as against preceding day’s low of 55,508.61points and N30.238trillion respectively. The market’s year-to-date (YtD) positive return also increased to 8.62percent.

Transcorp, Access Corporation, UACN, GTCO and Zenith Bank were top-5 traded stocks on Thursday. In 4,385 deals, investors exchanged 206,110,250 shares valued at N3.259billion.