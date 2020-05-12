FX market opens with N0.25k gain to Naira

The foreign exchange market opened on Tuesday morning with Naira appreciating by N0.25k as the dollar was trading at N387.63k, compared with N387.88k opened on Monday at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) forex window.

Nigeria’s currency strengthened by N0.31k as the foreign exchange market closed with the dollar trading at N386.94k on Monday from N387.25k traded on Friday last week, according to the data from FMDQ.

The exchange rate at the black market was stable, with the dollar traded at N445, the same as on the previous day. “Dollar is becoming scarce,” one trader said.

Also the official rate at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has remained stable at N361.00 per dollar since the regulator adjusted its rate.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on March 2020 adjusted the exchange rate from N360 to N380/US$ at the I&E window, to stem the pressure in the foreign exchange market. The Apex bank also adjusted its official rate from N306 to N360.