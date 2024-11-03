Forty-five stocks lose, 39 gain as NGX-ASI dips by 2.03% in one week

In the trading week ended Friday November 1, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and Market Capitalisation depreciated by 2.03 percent to close the week at 97,432.02 points and N59.039 trillion respectively.

Thirty-nine equities appreciated in price during the review week lower than 58

equities in the preceding week. Forty-five equities depreciated in price higher than

18 in the preceding week, while 68 equities remained unchanged, lower than 76 recorded in the preceding week.

All other indices finished the week lower with the exception of NGX Banking, NGX AFR Bank Value, NGX AFR Div Yield, NGX MERI Growth, NGX MERI Value, NGX Oil & Gas and NGX Growth which appreciated by 0.19 percent, 1.76 percent, 1.52 percent, 0.16 percent, 0.48 percent, 1.15 percent, and 0.07 percent respectively while the NGX ASeM index closed flat.

In the review week, trading in Fidelity Bank Plc, Chams Holding Company Plc and United Bank for Africa Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 1.225 billion shares worth N17.721 billion in 4,912 deals, contributing 45.10 percent and 32.44 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

In the review trading week, the market recorded total turnover of 2.717 billion shares worth N54.632 billion in 46,848 deals in contrast to a total of 2.142 billion shares

valued at N85.946 billion that exchanged hands the preceding week in 41,217 deals.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.821 billion shares valued at N28.958 billion traded in 20,173 deals; thus contributing 67.01 percent and 53.01 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The ICT Industry followed with 389.848 million shares worth N6.560 billion in 2,515 deals, and the Conglomerates Industry, with a turnover of 160.993 million shares worth N4.746 billion in 3,623 deals.

