Foreign inflow into Nigeria equities at N78.31bn in 4 months

Out of the N178.25billion worth of transactions done in Nigeria’s equities market by foreign investors in four months to April 30, the period saw N78.31billion foreign inflow while outflow was N99.94billion. The record four-month levels of foreign inflow and outflow in Nigeria’s stock market represent a remarkable decline from N86.25billion and N218.80billion respectively compared with…