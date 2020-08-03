Focus still on H1 results as Nigeria stock traders prepare for new week

The quality of half-year (H1) results to be released this week by companies at the Nigeria Stock Exchange will continue to determine the level of activities on buy/sell side of the bourse.

Signs of further opening of economic activities, particularly in the nation’s commercial capital as cases of Covid-19 recoveries increase might make it easier for stocks to gain further momentum in this new month.

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) All Share Index (ASI) and Market Capitalisation appreciated by 1.09 percent to close last week at 24,693.73 points and N12.882 trillion respectively.