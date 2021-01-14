FMDQ kicks off 2021 with admission of Commercial Papers for Total Nigeria Plc
... Valency Agro Nig. Ltd, Mixta Real Estate Plc
The new year 2021 arrived with renewed hopes for the continued development of the Nigerian financial markets as corporates have already commenced with planning towards the achievement of their strategic goals and objectives. The Nigerian Commercial Paper (CP) market, even during the ‘high-points’ of the pandemic last year, has continued to provide succour to both…
Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.