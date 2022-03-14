FMDQ Exchange admits N128.25bn worth of Commercial Papers year-to-date

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ Exchange) said it has admitted twenty-one (21) Commercial Papers (CPs) valued at over N128.25billion since this year 2022. This disclosure comes on the heels of FMDQ Exchange admitting on its platform the quotation of the United Capital Plc N12.48 billion Series 8 Commercial Paper (CP) under its N50billion CP Issuance Programme.

Corporate institutions have continued to explore alternative financing options by tapping the debt capital market to sustain their business activities and plug capital shortfalls.

United Capital Plc (United Capital) is a leading financial services Group focused on leveraging technology to empower businesses, individuals, and governments with excellent financial services. The proceeds from the quotation of this CP, which is co-sponsored by FSDH Capital Limited, UCML Capital PLC and NOVA Merchant Bank Limited – all Registration Member (Quotations) of FMDQ Exchange, will be used by the Issuer to finance short-term working capital requirements.

Read also: FMDQ Exchange admits Coleman Technical Industries Series 3 & 4 Commercial Papers

In line with its strategic objectives to support institutional growth and deliver prosperity to Nigerians, FMDQ Exchange will continue to demonstrate its commitment towards delivering a globally competitive, operationally excellent, liquid and diverse (GOLD) standard to the Nigerian DCM through the promotion and provision of a world-class quotation service, availing issuers and investors the much-needed global visibility, confidence and protection in the markets.

FMDQ Group is Africa’s first vertically integrated financial market infrastructure (FMI) group, strategically positioned to provide registration, listing, quotation and noting services; integrated trading, clearing & central counterparty, settlement, and risk management for financial market transactions; depository of securities, as well as data and information services, across the debt capital, foreign exchange, derivatives and equity markets, through its wholly owned subsidiaries – FMDQ Exchange (Nigeria’s largest Exchange by Market Turnover – with an annual average of circa N166 trillion over the last eight (8) years), FMDQ Clear Limited (Nigeria’s only operating Central Counterparty – with circa $60 billion derivatives contracts cleared), FMDQ Depository Limited (Nigeria’s integrated Securities Depository) and FMDQ Private Markets Limited (Nigeria’s Private Capital Marketplace Organiser).

As a sustainability-focused FMI group, FMDQ Group, through FMDQ Exchange, operates Africa’s premier Green Exchange – FMDQ Green Exchange – positioned to lead the transition towards a sustainable future.