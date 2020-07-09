BusinessDay
FMDQ Exchange admits N11.5bn Axxela Bond 

FMDQ, through its subsidiary, FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ Exchange or the Exchange) has admitted for listing on its platform, the Axxela Funding 1 Plc N11.50 billion Series 1 Bond under its N50billion Bond Programme (the Axxela Bond). 
Axxela Funding 1 Plc is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) incorporated by Axxela Limited to raise funds through the issuance of debt securities in the domestic capital market. 
Axxela Limited, owned by Helios Investment Partners, is a natural gas shipping company on the West African Gas Pipeline, providing unique energy solutions with presence in Nigeria and gas export operations in neighbouring West African countries.
The critical role which debt markets play in facilitating sustainable growth and development  cannot be overemphasised.
The  Nigeria  debt  market  capital  (DCM)  plays  an  important  role  in  the  efficient mobilisation and allocation of resources in the economy and despite the impact of the current times, the market has continued to effectively support corporates looking to expand their business operations.
It is in this regard that FMDQ Holdings Plc (FMDQ Group or FMDQ) in its role as a market organiser of the Nigerian DCM, amongst others, has continued to provide stakeholders in the Nigerian capital market with a credible and robust platform for capital access, risk management and transfer of value.
The admittance of the Axxela bond is testament to the opportunities which the DCM avails to corporates in diverse business areas and further, to the potential of the market to support stakeholders effectively even as they carry on their activities in the face of the pandemic.
The Axxela bond, by its listing on FMDQ, shall be admitted onto the FMDQ Daily Quotations List; thus, promoting the much-needed transparency for investors and providing a credible basis for portfolio valuation daily.
Also, through the global visibility which the FMDQ website and systems guarantee, the corporate profile of the issuer is raised even further ahead of tapping into other opportunities in the Nigerian capital market.
FMDQ  Group  is  Africa’s  first  vertically  integrated  financial  market  infrastructure  (FMI)  group  which provides a one-stop platform for the seamless and cost-efficient execution, risk management, clearing, settlement, depository and data and information services for the Nigerian financial market, through its subsidiaries  –  FMDQ  Exchange,  FMDQ  Clear  Limited,  FMDQ  Depository  Limited  and  FMDQ  Private Markets Limited.

