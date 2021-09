In a continuous bid to demonstrate its commitment to the development of the Nigerian capital markets, FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited, through its Board Listings and Markets Committee, approved the quotation of the Mixta Real Estate Plc N2.07 billion Series 42, N0.99 billion Series 43, and N4.66 billion Series 44 CPs under its N20billion CP Issuance…

