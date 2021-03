FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ Exchange) in a continuous bid to demonstrate its commitment to the development of the Nigerian capital markets, has through its Board Listings, Markets and Technology Committee, recently approved the Listing of the Fidelity Bank Plc Series 1 N41.21 billion Fixed Rate Subordinated Unsecured Bond under its N100 billion Bond Issuance…

