Nigeria’s equities investors lost about N82billion in the trading week to January 22 following increased activities of profit takers on the Bourse. The market’s performance indicator decreased by 0.42 percent in one week, moderating this year’s positive return to +1.82percent. All NSE sectoral indices closed the week in red, no thanks to NSE Banking Index…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login