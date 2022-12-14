Equities market reroutes north

Stock market of Africa’s largest economy routed northwards on Wednesday as investors cherry-picked counters that have declined in recent sessions.

Investors gained about N73billion at the close of trading, thanks to counters like Red Star Express, Learn Africa and penny stocks such as SCOA, Lasaco and Chams.

Red Star Express topped on the advancers list after its share price increased from N2.06 to N2.26, up by 20kobo or 9.71percent.

It was followed by Learn Africa which rose from N1.81 to N1.97, up by 16kobo or 8.84percent; and SCOA which also increased, from 78kobo to 85kobo, up by 7kobo or 8.97percent.

In 2,832 deals, investors exchanged 88,039,186 shares valued at N1.675billion. GTCO, Zenith Bank, Jaiz Bank, Sterling Bank and United Capital were top-5 traded stocks.

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and its Market Capitalisation increased by 0.28percent from 48,853.54 points and N26.609trillion respectively to 48,988.04 points and N26.682trillion.

Amid record positive on the Bourse, the market has risen by 2.79percent month-to-date (MtD). The stock market year-to-date (YtD) positive return increased to 14.68percent.