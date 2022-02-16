Equities market closes slightly in green

The Nigerian equities market rerouted slightly to the green region on Wednesday as investors resume bargain activities after the market’s steady close the preceding day.

At the close of stock trading session on Wednesday, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) increased by 0.09 percent, from preceding day’s low of 47,064.82 points to 47,109.25 points. The stock market’s positive return year-to-date (YtD) increased to 10.28percent.

Also, the value of listed stocks on the Nigerian Exchange increased by N28billion from preceding day’s N25.361trillion to N25.389trillion. Investors traded 318.25million shares valued at N8.27billion.

NGX 30 Index decreased by 0.09 percent, from 1,806.10 points to 1,804.41 points; NGX Consumer Good Index also moved down by 0.09 percent from 1,320.17 points to 1,318.46 points; NGX Banking Index decreased by 0.20 percent from 449.06 points to 448.14 points.

NGX Insurance Index also closed down by 0.04 percent, from 188.35 points to 188.28 points; NGX Oil & Gas index decreased by 0.04percent from 423.99 points to 423.83 points; while NGX Industrial Index dipped by 0.34percent from 2, 136.35 points to 2,129 points.