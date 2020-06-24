EGM says every trader on its platform contributed to Covid-19 support fund

Just like elsewhere in the world, Nigeria presently battles the novel coronavirus pandemic, a disease that has claimed the lives of many people and still counting.

In an effort to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, Eagle Global Markets (EGM) donated to support people and families who were most affected by the Covid-19 crisis together with its partners at Kuda and Lagos Food Bank. “Whosoever you are willing and able to render help to, he/she is your neighbour, take care of the person,” that is the view of Eagle Global Markets which not only makes trading global markets more accessible but also addresses issues such as a local currency risk and having to contract with foreign entities.

To fight Covid-19 and mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic, Eagle Global Markets runs the support fund in partnership with Kuda, a Nigerian digital-only retail bank and Lagos Food Bank, a non-governmental charity that distributed free food and other essentials across Lagos.

Kuda and Lagos Food Bank is not affiliated with Eagle Global Markets or any of its staff. Eagle Global Markets said it selected these partners “because they demonstrated clarity, reliability, and diligence in utilising donations to help people in need within Lagos State.”

While Nigerians felt the impact of Covid-19 lockdown, EGM also recognised that hunger is a deadlier infection and dealing with the hunger virus was another conceivably dangerous call that demanded equally dire consideration as being given to Covid-19. “The hunger virus became real and discernible or obvious just like Covid-19. And if caution was not taken, as some survived Covid-19, some would died from hunger”, it noted.

The Covid-19 Support Fund is an autonomous relief fund for people affected by the economic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. EGM donated to assist those in need during the perilous time.

As a trader with EGM, have at the back of your mind, that whenever you traded on its innovative naira CloudTrade or Dollar MetaTrader 4 platform, you helped feed and improve the standard of living of those economically affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Importantly, EGM which is a local operator based in Lagos was established to see online trading become Nigerian run for the Nigerian people. It educates and nurtures clients into confident self-directed traders who want the freedom its multi asset, multi device trading platform delivers.

The pandemic has shone a bright light on a host of systemic problems therefore the importance of giving science during this period cannot be over-emphasized, because this will save more lives than envisaged.

EGM believes that you have a vital role to play as a global market trader, saying that all donations were used to buy food and other essentials that were distributed openly in Lagos.