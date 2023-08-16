Naira gains at parallel market

Naira is seen strengthening against the Dollar on Wednesday as demand in the parallel segment of the foreign exchange (FX) market drops further.

FX dealers were as of 12.34 pm buying the greenback at N880 while selling at N910, according to data by AbokiFX, an online platform that tracks the exchange rate on the parallel market.

This new level shows a remarkable gain compared to the preceding day when dealers bought it at N932 and sold at N942.

Details later…..