The Debt Management Office (DMO) has offered for subscription N150billion Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) bonds which is set for auction next Monday, July 19, 2021. In a circular, the DMO said the bond auction which would now hold on Monday as against the usual Wednesday is in line with its establishment Act 2003 as…

