DMO lists Triple-Tranche bonds on NGX

The Debt Management Office (DMO), yesterday listed a triple-tranche of $4billion Eurobonds, $1.25billionn Eurobonds and N250billion Sukuk on Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

Speaking at the closing Gong Ceremony to commemorate the listing, the Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Temi Popoola noted that despite the macro-economy challenges, Nigeria’s capital market has remained stronger.

He noted that under the Director-General, DMO, Patience Oniha, the debt market has seen a lot of innovations on the backdrop of furtherance listing of Eurobond, Sukuk and bonds.

He expressed that the listing, is a testament of DG of DMO leadership skills and the debt market has benefited tremendously.

Commenting on the listing, the DG DMO expressed appreciation to the management of NGX for their support and capital market operators for sustaining the secondary market activities.

According to her, “So we’re grateful and we want to appeal that you continue to do the good work and support the government as we use the capital market to borrow in a transparent manner to support the implementation of the budgets and other government activities.”

Commenting also, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc, Haruna Jalo-Waziri commended the debt office over effective implementation and following due process in infrastructural financing

He added that capital market stakeholders celebrate achievements that are difficult to achieve, stressing that it is meant to help in the future of the country.