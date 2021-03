The Board of Dangote Cement Plc, Africa’s leading cement producer approved the recommendation of a dividend of N16 per share payable to the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). The date of the Annual General Meeting will soon be announced, according to a notice at the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited. Pursuant to this,…

