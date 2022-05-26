Dangote Cement, MTN, 8 others top highest dividend payouts

Investors in the Nigerian capital market have earned over N1trillion from dividend payout by companies listed on Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) year-to-date (YtD).

This was even as Dangote Cement, MTN Nigeria and 8 others emerged as highest companies in terms of total dividends paid while Nestle, Total Energies Plc and 8 others emerged as highest in terms of dividend paid per share.

Dividend payment is one of the very few ways available for investors to earn a constant stream of income. It is also the main reason shareholders hold onto their shares in a company. It, therefore, brings great satisfaction to investors when these companies declare dividend to their shareholders.

According to corporate action from the NGX website, 57 companies across 11 sectors of quoted companies on Nigerian Exchange Limited have so far paid out N1.107 trillion. The data further showed that 22 companies emerged from the financial services sector, 9 companies emerged from Consumer Goods and 4 emerged from Industrial Goods.

Read also: NEM Insurance shareholders get 22kobo dividend

Furthermore, 4 companies emerged from the Healthcare sector, 3 companies each emerged from the Oil and Gas sector and the ICT sector, 2 companies each emerged from the Conglomerates, Agriculture and Construction sector while one company emerged from the Natural resource sector.

The data showed that Dangote Cement in the Industrial Goods sector recorded N340.8 billion; MTN Nigeria Communications in the ICT sector posted N174.4 billion; BUA Cement in the Industrial Goods sector posted N88 billion; Zenith Bank Plc in the Financial Services sector recorded N87.9 billion while

On the other hand, Nestle Nigeria Plc topped the highest companies in terms of dividend per share with N25.50 per share. Dangote Cement Plc posted about N20 per share while Total Energies, Airtel Africa, MTN Nigeria, Okomu Oil, Presco Plc, BUA Foods Plc, Zenith Bank and GTCO followed in order.