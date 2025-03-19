CWG Plc has for the period ended December 31, 2024 proposed a final dividend of 39kobo per share.

The proposed dividend which is subject to appropriate withholding tax (WHT) and approval will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on Monday April 7, 2025.

The register of CWG Plc shareholders will be closed on Tuesday April 8, while qualification date is April 7. The payment date is on April 11.

The dividends will be paid electronically to

CWG Plc shareholders whose names appear appear on the register of members as at April 7 and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.

