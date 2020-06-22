COVID-19 realities: Corporates look to Capital Market as FMDQ Exchange admits over N23bn Debt Securities to its platform  

The current business climate, marred by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic has seen most corporates and business entities look to the debt capital markets as a viable avenue to efficiently raise capital in order to meet their financing needs towards business expansion and/or working capital management, amongst others.

As the leading organiser for the Nigerian debt capital market (DCM), FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ Exchange or the Exchange), towards empowering the Nigerian financial market, provides a choice platform for the registrations, listings, quotations, and trading of debt securities.

The Exchange approved the listing of the FBNQuest Merchant Bank Funding SPV Plc Series 1 N5billion Fixed Rate Senior Unsecured Bond, and the quotations of the Coronation Merchant Bank Limited N6billion Series 9 and N9 billion Series 10 Commercial Paper (CP) notes under its N100 billion CP Issuance Programme as well as the Mixta Real Estate Plc N3.30 billion Series 20 – 23 CP notes under its N20 billion CP Issuance Programme on its platform.

The Exchange also admitted the registration of the Guinness Nigeria Plc N10billion CP Programme, allowing the company raise funds from the market up to the limit approved within its registered CP Programme as at when the need arises. Issues from this CP Programme will also be quoted on FMDQ Exchange.

These admissions to FMDQ Exchange’s platform are reflective of the potential of the Nigerian DCM and the commendable level of confidence demonstrated by both issuers and investors in the market.

They also validate the efficient processes and integrated systems through which FMDQ Holdings PLC (FMDQ Group or FMDQ), through its wholly owned subsidiaries – FMDQ Exchange, FMDQ Clear Limited, FMDQ Depository Limited and FMDQ Private Markets Limited – has sustained its uninterrupted service delivery to the market and its diverse stakeholders during this difficult time and beyond.

As is the corporate tradition for FMDQ Exchange, these securities shall be availed the benefits of the value-driven listings and quotations service on the Exchange, including global visibility through its website and systems, liquidity credible price formation and continuous information disclosure to protect investor interest, amongst others.

In keeping with its commitment to the development of the market, FMDQ Exchange shall sustain its efforts in supporting issuers with tailored financing options to enable them achieve their strategic objectives, deepen and effectively position the Nigerian DCM for growth, in support of the realisation of a globally competitive and vibrant economy.

With a vision to become “the leading African builder of ecosystems of financial infrastructure and services for markets”, and a mission to “collaborate to empower markets for economic progress towards delivering prosperity”, FMDQ Group is unwavering in its pursuit of product and market innovation and as well as stakeholder engagement, towards making the Nigerian financial markets globally competitive, operationally excellent, liquid and diverse, in line with its GOLD Agenda.

FMDQ Group is Africa’s first vertically integrated financial market infrastructure (FMI) group providing a one-stop platform for the seamless and cost-efficient execution, risk management, clearing,

settlement and depository services, as well as data and information services across the debt capital, foreign exchange and derivatives markets in Nigeria.