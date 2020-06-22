COVID-19 realities: Corporates look to Capital Market as FMDQ Exchange admits over N23bn Debt Securities to its platform  

BusinessDay
The current business  climate,  marred by  the  impact of the  coronavirus pandemic  has  seen most corporates and business entities look to the debt capital markets as a viable avenue to efficiently raise capital in order to meet  their financing needs  towards business expansion and/or working capital management, amongst others.
As  the  leading  organiser  for  the  Nigerian  debt  capital  market  (DCM),  FMDQ  Securities  Exchange Limited  (FMDQ  Exchange  or  the  Exchange),  towards  empowering  the  Nigerian  financial  market, provides a choice platform for the registrations, listings, quotations, and trading of debt securities.
The Exchange approved the listing of the FBNQuest Merchant Bank Funding SPV Plc Series 1 N5billion Fixed Rate Senior Unsecured Bond, and the quotations of the Coronation Merchant Bank Limited N6billion Series 9 and N9 billion Series 10 Commercial Paper (CP) notes under its N100 billion CP Issuance Programme as well as the Mixta Real Estate Plc N3.30 billion Series 20 – 23 CP notes under its N20 billion CP Issuance Programme on its platform.
The Exchange also admitted the registration of the Guinness Nigeria Plc N10billion CP Programme, allowing the company raise funds from the market up to the limit approved within its registered CP Programme as at when the need arises. Issues from this CP Programme will also be quoted on FMDQ Exchange.
These admissions to FMDQ Exchange’s platform are reflective of the potential of the Nigerian DCM and the commendable level of confidence demonstrated by both issuers and investors in the market.
They also validate the efficient processes and integrated systems through which FMDQ Holdings PLC (FMDQ  Group  or  FMDQ),  through  its  wholly  owned  subsidiaries  –  FMDQ  Exchange,  FMDQ Clear Limited,  FMDQ  Depository  Limited  and  FMDQ  Private  Markets  Limited  –  has  sustained  its uninterrupted service delivery to the market and its diverse stakeholders during this difficult time and beyond.
As is the corporate tradition for FMDQ Exchange, these securities shall be availed the benefits of the value-driven listings and quotations service on the Exchange, including global visibility through its website and systems, liquidity credible price formation and continuous information disclosure to protect investor interest, amongst others.
In keeping with its commitment to the development of the market, FMDQ Exchange shall  sustain its efforts in supporting issuers with tailored financing options to enable them achieve their strategic objectives, deepen and effectively position the Nigerian DCM for growth, in support of the realisation of a globally competitive and vibrant economy.
With a vision to become “the leading African builder of ecosystems of financial infrastructure and services for markets”, and a mission to “collaborate to empower markets for economic progress towards delivering prosperity”, FMDQ Group is unwavering in  its pursuit of product  and  market  innovation and as  well as  stakeholder engagement, towards making the Nigerian financial markets globally competitive, operationally excellent, liquid and diverse, in line with its GOLD Agenda.
FMDQ Group is Africa’s first vertically integrated financial market infrastructure (FMI) group  providing a  one-stop  platform  for  the  seamless  and  cost-efficient  execution,  risk  management,  clearing,
 settlement and depository services, as well as data and information services across the debt capital, foreign exchange and derivatives markets in Nigeria.

