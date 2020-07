Cornerstone Insurance Plc has informed its esteemed shareholders, stakeholders, the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and the general public that at the Board Meeting of the Company held on July 22, 2020, the Board approved the transfer of N1.718billion from the Company’s share premium account to the share capital account. The company will do this by…

