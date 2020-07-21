Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers signs MoU with Cavidel on automation business processes

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), has signed a Memorandum of Understating (MoU) with a leading technology and Consulting Company, Cavidel Limited, to automate its business processes in line with the global best practices.

By the MOU, signed on Monday July 20 at a colourful ceremony, which attracted all the Institute’s Principal Officers, Cavidel’s activities will cover all aspects of the Institute’s operations.

Speaking at the ceremony, the CIS’ President and Chairman of Governing Council, Olatunde Amolegbe, who expressed delight that the MoU had become a necessary step towards efficiency and effectiveness of the Organisation, explained that it would enable Cavidel to showcase its strength in the area of automation.

“We at the Institute hope that Cavidel shall deploy its wealth of experience to do a thorough job that would align the Institute’s work with the global best practices. The MoU would enable Cavidel to showcase its competence in automation, add value and create a positive impact on the Institute’s business. The Institute would also be delighted to see additional contribution made by Cavidel, especially, those that are not stated in the MOU. There will be a Committee of the Council to supervise Cavidel’s activities and report back regularly”, Amolegbe said.

Responding, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Cavidel, Dipo Odeyemi, said, the company could deliver the project beyond the Institute’s expectation.

“We promise to deploy our expertise and experience in delivering this project. We shall create more opportunities for the Institute to promote its services and have competitive advantage in Nigerian economy. Our goal is to make the Institute proud as a forbidable organization in the Nigerian capital market.”, Odeyemi said.

Present at the signing ceremony include the Institute’s First Vice President, Oluwole Adeosun, Second Vice President Oluropo Dada, and the Registrar and Chief Executive, Adedeji Ajadi.