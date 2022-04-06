Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers launches Academy to train capital market operators, others

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) early this week launched an Academy to deliver high standard structured professional and post-graduate training for capital market operators, investors and the general public.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Muhammad Nami explained that the establishment of the CIS Academy was coming at a time Nigeria economy is facing challenges, and required the right financial and fiscal policy interventions.

He noted that the CIS Academy would be the frontier of knowledge, skills and competence needed at this cruel time to cope with the increasing digital revolution and competitiveness in the business landscape.

He predicted that Academy would improve the performance of the Nigerian economy.

According to him, it is expected that the CIS Academy will set and maintain high standards, for capacity development not only for practitioners in the Investment and Securitas Market in Nigeria but for all workforces in the financial public sector of our economy.

In his goodwill message, the Director-Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Yuguda Lamido, who was represented by the Director, Lagos Zonal office of the Commission, Hafsat Rufai commended the management of CIS for the establishment of the Academy.

According to him, since its establishment in 1990, the CIS has been an important contributor to the development of the Nigerian capital market with giant stride in building and maintaining its pride of place, providing trainings and certifications for Securities and Investment professionals in the market and the financial services sector.

“Today’s event, yet marks another important milestone in the institute‘s drive to re-position itself to more effectively and efficiently meet the knowledge and competences needs of current and old-age finance professionals, including members and non-members of the Institute.

“It is my sincere hope and desire that upgrading the training and continued professional development function of the institute to a full-fledged academy status will serve to significantly add scale and robustness to the scope of training provided by the institute,” said Lamido.

In his welcome remarks, the President/Chairman of CIS, Olatunde Amolegbe said the Academy was expected to run professional training programmes in Finance, Securities and Investment, Business and Management and Marketing, among other areas.

According to him, it will promote the synergy among Capital market operators and the Academia to deepen Securities and Investment knowledge and provide well-structured training that forms the essential building blocks for personal and organizational development.

“In proving, these services, CIS Academy will partner with prestigious universities, institutes and specialized training centres locally and internationally, to produce well-trained and competent manpower needed, not only in the capital market, but in the economy,” Amolegbe said.

The General Manager, CIS Academy, Chukwudi Nga said the Academy’s brand promise was to provide result-oriented training and quality courses at competitive prices.

“The Academy shall provide top-notch performance-improvement solutions systematically tailored to suit your unique needs. We shall deliver learning solutions that will empower employees and organisations, even government parastatals and ministries to achieve excellent performance. Our goal is to transit online completely, as soon as possible, through our Learning Management System. We shall deploy innovative technology in our operations through our transformational work force and resourceful teamwork. We shall bring the industry to meet with academics. We shall help the system see tomorrow,” Nga said.

The Chairman, Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON), Sam Onukwue who commended the Institute for the initiatives said: “The inauguration of this academy could not have come at a better time given the noticeable emergence of specialized platforms, innovative products and the attendant need to up skill and develop requisite capacities for efficient service delivery. With this upgrade of the Institute’s training department to an Academy we are confident that the Institute will not only meet the training needs of certified professional in the market but the entire staff of our member firms.”