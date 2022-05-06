Cedrus Group says committed to building economic prosperity in Africa

Cedrus Group Africa, a globally-minded, Pan-African, financial and investment institution has restated its commitment to building economic prosperity in Africa even as it is set to leverage technology to close knowledge gaps that exist among Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria and Africa.

The Cedrus Group Africa with structure comprising: Cedrus Capital, Cedrus Trustees, Cedrus Group Africa (BVI), and Fahimta Microfinance Bank is committed to delivering innovative financial advisory solutions to municipals, corporations, institutional investors, and private clients across Africa and in the diaspora.

Olubusayo Adeniyi, chief executive officer (CEO) of Cedrus Group, during a press conference held recently in Lagos noted that “knowledge gap remains a big problem for Nigerian SMEs and Cedrus Group is set to offer solutions through partnerships, literacy programmes, among others.”

Cedrus Group is a group of veteran African financial experts and professionals committed to improving our region’s financial sector and economic prosperity. The group provides strategic advice, guidance and execution excellence for its clients’ transactions, loans and ownership matters, using the practical experience, expertise and deep analytical skills of our veteran financial advisors.

The CEO explained that Cedrus Africa is launching products that are focused on bringing minds to discuss SMEs financing, adding that most SMEs are doing well but lack the knowledge of what it takes to move to another level in order to play a critical role in the local economy and Africa at large. We have identified those deficiencies and are ready to bridge that gap,” he said.

With a vision to become a trusted Pan-African financial institution that provides world-class and cutting-edge investment solutions for all its clients, Cedrus Group believes greatly in the fact that regardless of its current state, our continent Africa is a massive frontier with so many untapped opportunities for wealth generation and growth. The group is therefore dedicated to creating solutions that facilitate the investment process for African entities and individuals as well as investors interested in Africa’s appealing investment opportunities.

“There are a lot of business owners with good business ideas but they can’t expand it because they lack access to funding because they don’t have the necessary requirements and all it takes to access funds. We have identified those deficiencies and are ready to bridge that gap. We have device means through which we could take advantage of available technologies to get them where they need to be,” Adeniyi said.

Similarly, he stated that Nigeria is faced with infrastructural gaps ranging from the health sector, and other crucial needs of man and Cedrus is committed to bridge these gaps and see how to bring resources together to meet the gaps and invest in individuals.”

According to the CEO, Cedrus group will deploy innovative plans to educate SMEs on how to know more about the niche of their business and close infrastructural gap existing between businesses through partnerships. Adeniyi disclosed that the firm aimed at unveiling Cedrus5000 Africa SMEs innovative products within the SMEs space in Africa, starting with Nigeria which will deploy various technologies to scale SMEs. The CEO added that the firm has secured a microfinance license to onboard interested SMEs into the Cedrus5000 Africa innovative product. Meanwhile, Adeniyi stated that Cedrus Africa also offers investment opportunities for people who want to start investing with them.

The group’s dynamic team and board of directors have over 130 collective years of experience providing best-in-class consulting and advisory services, also returning outsized returns to investors from a myriad of investments within Africa and around the world.