Caution trading sessions to persist on Nigerian Bourse 

The Nigerian stock market will still witness sessions of cautious trading this week as risks to upside trends remain.

While the overall outlook for equities performance in this second half (H2) remains murky, and companies continue to churn out unimpressive half-year results due to Covid-19 Pandemic, investors going to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) this week are advised to seek trading opportunities in only fundamentally justified stocks.

“Events of the first-half (H1) of the year caution against an overly optimistic outlook for the second half”, according to Afrinvest research analysts.

Though, they envisage that the recovery pattern in late H1:2020 would be sustained “due to an improvement in risk appetite mostly from the locals and an improvement in external conditions”.

They noted that “the downside risks to our expectation include tightening of the partial economic reopening due to new wave of the COVID-19 spread, lower oil prices, MSCI’s classification of the Nigerian market as a standalone, continued FX illiquidity and weaker than anticipated economic and earnings growth”, Afrinvest analysts added.