BUA Foods, Notore, Union Bank, 18 others locked with controlling investors

No fewer than 21 listed companies on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) have a majority of their shares still in locked-in by controlling-interest investors as against being in the hands of public investors. Therefore, these companies are deficient in the free float of their shares, according to the NGX Regulation Limited (NGX RegCo) X-Compliance Report.

What is free float?

Free float represents the portion of shares of a corporation that are in the hands of public investors as opposed to locked-in shares held by promoters, company officers or controlling-interest investors. It provides a more accurate reflection of what public investors consider the company to be worth.

The float is calculated by subtracting the locked-in shares from outstanding shares. For example, a company may have 20 million outstanding shares, with 6 million of them in a locked-in position; this company’s float would be 14 million.

So what?

Stocks with smaller floats tend to be more volatile than those with larger floats.

The NGX RegCo transparency initiative

The X-Compliance Report is a transparency initiative of The NGX Regulation Limited (NGX RegCo) which is designed to maintain market integrity and protect investors by providing compliance-related information on all listed companies. The report shows companies that are still deficient in their free float. It also showed those that have applied for waivers from the Board of NGX RegCo, and have specifically provided compliance plans with tentative timelines to support their requests.

Only 7 companies provided compliance due dates

The report stated: “The Board of NGX RegCo considered and approved an extended timeframe for the companies to regain compliance with the listings requirement. The companies are however required to also provide quarterly disclosure reports to NGX RegCo detailing their level of implementation of the compliance plans.”

BusinessDay check shows that only 7 companies (about 33.3percent) of the 21 companies the NGX Regulation Limited (NGX RegCo) listed provided their compliance due dates.

The companies, their percentage of free float and compliance due dates are: Arbico Plc (19.96percent/June 15, 2023); BUA Foods Plc (0.17percent/January 4, 2023); LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc (0.08percent/August 20, 2023); Notore Chemical Industries Plc (10.02percent/June 15, 2023); Prestige Assurance Plc (15.46percent/August 20, 2024); Transcorp Hotels Plc (5.47percent/October 3, 2023); and UPDC Plc (4.98percent or August 10, 2023).

Others that are deficient in their free float but did not provide a timeframe for compliance are Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc (11.35percent); Aluminium Extrusion Industries Plc (16.27percent); Austin Laz & Company Plc (19.36percent), Capital Hotels Plc (3.18percent), Champion Breweries Plc (5.23 percent); CWG Plc (15.97percent); Ekocorp Plc (12.64percent); Golden Guinea Breweries Plc (15.24percent); Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc (0.94percent); and International Breweries Plc (11.07percent).

The list also includes Medview Airline Plc (14.16percent); The Tourist Company of Nigeria Plc (1.75percent); Union Bank of Nigeria Plc (12.95percent); and Union Dicon Salt Plc (18percent).

NGX listing requirement

Companies listed on NGX are required to maintain a minimum free float for the set standards under which they are listed in order to ensure that there is an orderly and liquid market for their securities.

The free float requirement for companies listed on the Growth Board is a minimum of 10 percent of the issued and fully paid-up shares or the value of its free float is equal to or above N50 million, for entry segment. Also for Growth Board, a minimum of 15percent of the issued and fully paid up shares or the value of its free float is equal to or above N50 million, for standard segment.

For ASeM, NGX RegCo rule requires a minimum of 15percent of issued and fully paid-up shares or the value of its free float is equal to or above N50million. For Main Board, it is a minimum of 20percent of the issued and fully paid-up shares or the value of its free float is equal to or above N20 billion; while for Premium Board, it is a minimum of 20percent of issued and fully paid-up shares or the value of its free float is equal to or above N40 billion.