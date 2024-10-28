BUA Cement drives NGX negative start to new week despite analysts’ bullish bias

Despite analysts’ expectation that Nigeria’s equities market will continue its upward trajectory this week, record dip in stocks like BUA Cement, Lasaco, Japaul Gold and other major laggards on the Bourse caused the market to open this new week on a negative note (-0.74percent).

The cement maker’s share prices lost N11 or 10 percent, from N110 to N99, placing it as the most laggard at the close of trading on Monday. It was followed by Lasaco which decreased by 28kobo or 9.79percent, from N2.86 to N2.58, and Japaul Gold which decreased from N2.44 to N2.28, losing 16kobo or 6.56percent.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and equities market capitalisation decreased from preceding day’s highs of 99,448.91 points and N60.260trillion respectively to 98,708.9 points and N59.812trillion.

“Looking forward, the equities market is expected to retain its buy interest as investors cherry-pick undervalued stocks. However, given the sentiment that rates might have peaked in the fixed income and money markets and investors locking in on current rates, we expect some bearish undertone to persist in the equities market,” according to United Capital research analysts in their October 28 investment views.

They are of the view that bulls “will remain incentivised to persist in bargain hunting, given the tremendous mid-long-term opportunities in the equities market. Fund managers and businesses may begin to entertain mid-long-term (≥6 months) investment objectives, cherry-picking only sound equities with strong fundamentals and ongoing corporate actions. This strategy will maximise market opportunities, thereby optimising portfolio returns.”

In 9,417 deals, investors exchanged 353,182,995 shares worth N4.552billion. Chams, UBA, Access Holdings, MCNichols and Japaul Gold were actively traded stocks.

“We anticipate a sustained positive momentum in the equities market this week. In our view, corporate actions, particularly the 9M:2024 companies’ earnings results releases, are expected to drive market activity. Thus, spurring a bullish bias across sectors poised to record impressive performance. Also, we foresee renewed investors’ activity on Banking, Oil & Gas, and select Consumer Goods tickers, especially on stocks that witnessed price declines in the previous week.

Overall, while we do not rule out occasional profit-taking activities during the week, we expect the buying interest to outweigh the sell-bias and risk-off sentiment this week,” said Meristem research analysts in their October 28 note.

Ahead of market’s open on Monday, Vetiva analysts said they expected to see investors pursue attractive offers “amid some profit taking action on the side”.

Iheanyi Nwachukwu Iheanyi Nwachukwu, is a creative content writer with over 18 years journalism experience writing on banking, finance and capital markets. The multiple awards winning journalist is Assistant Editor, BusinessDay. Iheanyi holds BSc Degree in Economics from Imo State University; Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Management from University of Lagos. Iheanyi has attended several work-related trainings including (i) Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills (Pan African University, Lagos); (ii) News Agency Journalism (Indian Institute of Mass Communication {IIMC}, New Delhi, India); and (iii) Capital Markets Development and Regulations (International Law Institute {ILI} of Georgetown University, Washington DC, USA).

