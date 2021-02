Big win for SEC as Court strikes out three cases filed by Oando

The Federal High Court sitting at Abuja, in a judgement delivered Thursday, February 25, 2021, by Hon. Justice F.O.G. Ogunbanjo, has struck out three (3) cases filed by Oando Plc and some of its directors against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for lack of jurisdiction. Oando Plc and three of its directors namely, Adewale…