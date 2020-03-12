Asian Stocks fall in early trade Thursday

China’s Shanghai composite fell 1.63% and Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 slumped 3.95% as stocks across the various markets in the Asia-Pacific slide in early trade Thursday, after US Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA plunged 5.85% a day before.
Data from Bloomberg as at 6:40 GMT+1 shows that the sell-offs continued in the region, one of the worst-hit by the Coronavirus outbreak, with Hong Kong Hang Seng index down 3.64%, Taiwan’s Taiex index down 4.06% and all other trackers in the region in the red.
The decline also follows US announcement that it would suspend all travels for US to Europe excluding the UK.
