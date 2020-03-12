Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.
MarketsWorld

Asian Stocks fall in early trade Thursday

by

China’s Shanghai composite fell 1.63% and Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 slumped 3.95% as stocks across the various markets in the Asia-Pacific slide in early trade Thursday, after US Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA plunged 5.85% a day before.

Data from Bloomberg as at 6:40 GMT+1 shows that the sell-offs continued in the region, one of the worst-hit by the Coronavirus outbreak, with Hong Kong Hang Seng index down 3.64%, Taiwan’s Taiex index down 4.06% and all other trackers in the region in the red.

The decline also follows US announcement that it would suspend all travels for US to Europe excluding the UK.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Trump suspends travel from Europe over coronavirus 

Dollar goes off market, sells above N370/$

Stock market rout persists on Nigerian Bourse amid oil,…

1 of 1,653