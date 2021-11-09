Ardova, UACN, others drive Nigeria stock market’s N252bn gain

Nigeria’s equities market moved further north by 1.12percent at the close of trading session on Tuesday November 9 as investors bought shares of Ardova Plc, UACN Plc and others they saw re-entry opportunities.

In value terms, investors gained about N252billion which pushed the stock market’s year-to-date (ytd) return to new high of + 8.59percent. The NGX All Share Index (ASI) and Market Capitalisation moved up from Monday’s lows of 43,246.87 points and N22.569 trillion to 43,730.55 points and N22.821trillion on Tuesday.

Increased buy-side activities in favour of Ardova Plc drove its price from preceding day’s low of N13.55 to N14.55, up by N1 or 7.38percent, while that of UACN increased from N10.50 to N11.25, up 75kobo or 7.14percent. Livestock Feeds Plc also increased from N2.05 to N2.19, up by 14kobo or 6.83percent.

On the laggards’ table, Berger Paints led others after its share price decreased from preceding day’s high of N9.45 to N8.55, losing 90kobo or 9.52percent, followed by Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc which decreased from N1.87 to N1.70, losing 17kobo or 9.09percent.

Sterling Bank Plc, UACN Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, United Capital Plc and Access Bank Plc were most traded stocks on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Tuesday. In 4,342 deals, investors exchanged 280,713,888 units valued at N3.476billion.