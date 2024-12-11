Aradel Holdings acquire 5.14% equity stake in Chappal Energies Mauritius

Adegbite Falade, Chief Executive Officer, Aradel Holdings Plc

Aradel Holdings Plc has entered into an agreement to acquire 5.14 percent equity interest in Chappal Energies Mauritius Limited (Chappal).

Chappal is an energy company focusing on investments in deep value and brownfield upstream opportunities within Africa.

On December 6, 2024, Chappal announced the acquisition of Equinor Nigeria Energy Company Limited (ENEC), which holds a 53.85 percent ownership in oil and gas lease OML 128, including the unitised 20.21 percent stake in the Agbami oil field, operated by Chevron.

Since production started in 2008, the Agbami field has produced more than one billion barrels of oil, creating value for the Nigerian society and the various stakeholders.

As part of the deal, Chappal will assume the operatorship of OML 129, which includes several significant prospects and undeveloped discoveries (Nnwa, Bilah and Sehki).

The Nnwa discovery is part of the giant Nnwa-Doro field, a major gas resource with significant potential to deliver value for Nigeria.

In a separate transaction, on July 17, 2024, Chappal and Total Energies announced that

they had signed an SPA for the acquisition by Chappal of 10 percent of the SPDC JV.

The relevant parties to this transaction are working towards closing out this transaction and Ministerial Approval and NNPC consent to accede to the Joint Operating Agreement have been obtained.

Completion and relevant notification processes are ongoing.

Commenting on the deal, Adegbite Falade, MD/CEO, Aradel Holdings Plc stated that: “this acquisition is in line with diversifying our asset base, deepening our gas competences and gaining access to offshore basins using low risk approaches.

“We recognise the strategic role of gas in Nigeria’s energy future and are happy to expand our equity holding in this critical resource. We are committed to the cause of developing the significant value inherent in the assets, which will be extremely beneficial to the country. Aradel hopes to bring its proven execution competencies to bear in supporting Chappal’s development of these opportunities,” Falade added.

Iheanyi Nwachukwu Iheanyi Nwachukwu, is a creative content writer with over 18 years journalism experience writing on banking, finance and capital markets. The multiple awards winning journalist is Assistant Editor, BusinessDay. Iheanyi holds BSc Degree in Economics from Imo State University; Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Management from University of Lagos. Iheanyi has attended several work-related trainings including (i) Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills (Pan African University, Lagos); (ii) News Agency Journalism (Indian Institute of Mass Communication {IIMC}, New Delhi, India); and (iii) Capital Markets Development and Regulations (International Law Institute {ILI} of Georgetown University, Washington DC, USA).

