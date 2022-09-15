All Share Index falls by 0.07% as Custom Street rout continues

Nigeria stocks ended the day lower as sell-side activity strengthened on the Bourse despite announcement of more corporate actions by banks.

Access Holdings Plc released its financials for the half year (H1) ended June 30, declaring 20kobo interim dividend.

The stock market of Africa’s largest economy decreased further by 0.07percent or N19billion.

This week, it has declined by 0.31 percent and this month by 0.59percent. The record negative close was majorly caused by stocks like Vitafoam which decreased from preceding day’s high of N21.25 to N20, losing N1.25 or 5.88percent.

It was followed by UACN which dropped from N11 to N10.25, down by 75kobo or 6.82 percent; and UPDC REIT which dropped from a high of N3.40 to N3.20, losing 20kobo or 5.88percent.

The market’s positive return year-to-date (YtD) also has decreased to 15.98percent.

The All-Share Index (ASI) and market capitalisation decreased to 49,540.48 points and N26.721trillion respectively as against preceding day’s highs of 49,575.93 points and N26.740trillion.

In 3,458 deals, investors exchanged 167,607,573 shares valued at N1.264billion. Courteville, Access Holdings, Fidelity Bank, Transcorp and Consolidated Hallmark were top-5 traded stocks on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).