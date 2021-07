African Alliance Insurance Plc has notified its esteemed shareholders and other stakeholders that the Company’s Unaudited Financial Statements (UFS) for the period ended June 30, 2021, will not be filed before the regulatory due date of July 30, 2021. “This delay is occasioned by the fact that the Company is yet to file its Audited…

