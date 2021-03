Africa Prudential Plc has released its audited financial statements and independent auditor’s report for the year ended December 31, 2020. Summary of the performance of the company during the review year shows gross earnings decreased by 10.18percent to N3.508billion from a high of N3.906billion in 2019. The company’s full year results at the Nigerian Stock…

