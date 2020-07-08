Access Bank Zambia advances discussion to acquire Cavmont Capital’s 100% stake in Cavmont Bank

Access Bank Zambia Limited is in advanced discussion with Cavmont Capital Holdings Zambia Plc regarding Merger of Cavmont Bank Limited.

The potential transaction relates to the sale of 100 percent of Cavmont Capital’s interest in Cavmont Bank to Access Bank Zambia, according to a notice at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

“There can be no certainty that a transaction will be agreed, nor as to the terms of any such agreement. The completion of a transaction would be subject to formal regulatory approvals. Access Bank will update the market as appropriate and in accordance with its disclosure obligations.

“Accordingly, shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in Access Bank securities until a full announcement is made,” according to a July 8 notice by the company secretary, Sunday Ekwochi.