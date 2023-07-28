NGX All-Share Index appreciates by 0.02% in one week

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and equities market capitalisation appreciated by 0.02percent to close the week ended July 28 at 65,056.39 points and N35.403 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX Main Board, NGX CG, NGX Banking, NGX Insurance, NGX AFR. Bank Value, NGX AFR. Div. Yield, NGX MERI Value, NGX Consumer Goods and NGX Industrial Goods Indices which depreciated by 0.16percent, 0.90percent 2.21percent, 1.60percent, 2.20percent, 1.78percent, 0.65percent, 2.36percent and 0.31percent respectively while the NGX ASeM and NGX Sovereign Bond Indices closed flat.

Thirty-nine equities appreciated in price during the review week, lower than 73 equities in the preceding week. Fifty-four equities depreciated in price higher than 19 in the preceding week, while 62 equities remained unchanged, lower than 64 recorded in the previous week.

Total turnover of 2.854 billion shares worth N37.645 billion in 41,547 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 4.182 billion shares valued at N99.048 billion that exchanged hands last week in 41,446 deals.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.936 billion shares valued at N27.704 billion traded in 20,839 deals; thus contributing 67.84percent and 73.59percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Oil and Gas Industry followed with 328.578 million shares worth N2.073 billion in 3,252 deals and the Conglomerates Industry, with a turnover of 156.660 million shares worth N692.091 million in 2,139 deals.

Trading in top three equities – FBN Holding Plc, Japaul Gold & Ventures Plc and

United Bank for Africa Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 988.076 million shares worth N13.278 billion in 5,887 deals, contributing 34.62 percent and 35.27percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.