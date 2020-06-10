NSE ASI dips by 0.47% on profit taking activities

In line with market watchers views, Nigeria’s stock market dipped by 0.47 percent at the close of trading session on Wednesday June 10 as investors chose to take profit on recent gains.

Investors were earlier this week advised to trade cautiously and seek trading opportunities in only fundamentally justified stocks.

Profit taking in a stock like BUA Cement Plc impacted on its price which moved from N43.2 to N41.5, losing N1.7 or 3.94 percent.

Also, the share price of UACN Plc dipped from

N8.25 to N7.5, shedding 75kobo or 9.09percent. Guinness Nigeria Plc decreased from N18 to N17.5, losing 50kobo or 2.78percent.

C&I Leasing Plc almost made the top decliners list after its share price moved N5.3 to N4.8, shedding 50kobo or 9.43percent while Zenith Bank dipped from N16.9 to N16.6, down by 30kobo or 1.78percent.

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) All-Share Index (ASI) decreased to 25,215.04 points at the close of trading as against preceding trading day high of 25,335.15 points.

Equities market value decreased to N13.153trillion from preceding day high of N13.171trillion. It lost N18billion. In 3,978 deals, equity dealers exchanged 266,649,776 units valued at N3.183billion.

The market has increased by 0.79 percent this week, while this month it has declined by 0.21 percent. The market’s negative return year to date stood at -6.06 percent.