Lafarge Africa to divest its 35% shareholding in Continental Blue Investment Ghana Limited

Lafarge Africa Plc has resolved and notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) of its decision to divest its 35percent shareholding in Continental Blue Investment Ghana Limited (CBI Ghana).

The decision to divest its stake in CBI Ghana was taken at the emergency meeting of the Board of Lafarge Africa Plc held on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, according to Adewunmi Alode, General Counsel & Company Secretary, Lafarge Africa Plc.

