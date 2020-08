Unilever see share price and gross profit drop by 60 percent in 3 years

Unilever Nigeria has seen their share price decline by around 63 percent as investors repriced the company downwards after it recorded a 60 percent decline in gross profit from N15.32 billion in 2018 Q2 to 6.15 billion in 2020 Q2. Investors unimpressed by the consistent decline in gross profitability of the firm sold down on…