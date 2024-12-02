FMCGs’ borrowing costs soar on high interest rates 

Nigerian fast-moving consumer goods firms (FMCGs) have been faced with economic headwinds characterised by Naira devaluation that has left foreign exchange losses piling.

And with rampant inflation, the central bank has no choice but to remain hawkish, continuously raising interest rates in a bid to control prices.

As a result of the higher interest rate, it became difficult for the consumer goods firm to borrow as borrowing became more expensive as a result of the increasing cost of servicing debts.

BusinessDay analysis of ten fast-moving consumer goods firms reveals that nine firms recorded an increase in borrowing cost while only Champion Breweries recorded a decline in finance cost to N20.03 million from N56.03 million.

The other nine firms which are International Breweries, Nigerian Breweries, BUA Foods, Dangote Sugar, Nascon Allied Industries, Unilever Nigeria, Cadbury Nigeria, and Nestle Nigeria and BUA Cement recorded a cumulative 144 percent growth in borrowing cost.

The nine FMCG firms’ finance costs grew to N857.7 billion in the nine months of 2024 from N351.1 billion in the similar period of 2023.

“High interest rate environment, Naira devaluation on FX denominated loans led to the increase in borrowing cost for the fast- moving consumer goods firms,” Bolade Agboola, consumer goods analyst at ChapelHill Denham, said.

In September, the CBN raised the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 50 basis points to 27.25 percent despite concerns around petrol price rise, which has been seen as triggering a renewed inflation after two consecutive declines in commodity prices.

But as prices continue in its uptrend in October, the monetary policymakers raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 27.50 percent in November to anchor the stubbornly high inflation.

Since the beginning of the year, the CBN has intensified its efforts to fight the country’s inflation rate which is at record high by increasing the country’s benchmark interest rate known as monetary policy rate.

Uzo Uchenna, a professor of marketing at Lagos Business School said borrowing cost has been rising because of the way interest rate has increased with the effort to curb inflation.

He said some FMCGs firms need to borrow more to manage their cash flow problems and a lot of companies are suffering from high input cost hence the cost of doing business has risen while sales has dropped.

“FMCG firms can manage increased borrowing costs by revising product portfolios to remove the ones with high cost of sales and low return. Inventory, idle machinery can be evaluated and all of these will require business models to reduce wastage and have more financial reward,” he stated.

Analysts say consumer goods firms can refinance short term loans with their bankers, issue commercial papers, extend credit lines with suppliers, raise equity to pay off debt and good working capital management can help them manage the impact from the high interest rate environment.

“The movement in interest rate and the devaluation impact are the two major elements that are affecting the cost of securing finance for the consumer goods firms,” Abiodun Keripe, managing director at Afrinvest Consulting Limited, said.

He stated that the companies’ bottom-line will be weaker and margins will become slimmer, thereby affecting their profitability.

Firm analysis

Nigerian Breweries

Nigerian Breweries borrowing cost grew to N72.04 billion in the nine months of 2024 from N18.8 billion in the same period of 2023.

After-tax loss stood at N149.5 billion from an after-tax loss of N57.19 billion and revenue grew to N710.9 billion from N401.8 billion.

Nigerian Breweries Plc, established in 1946, stands as Nigeria’s pioneer and largest brewing entity. With its inception marked by the launch of STAR lager beer in 1949, the company has grown into a dominant market force, boasting a diverse portfolio that includes lager, stout, non-alcoholic drinks, and soft beverages.

Dangote Sugar

Dangote Sugar’s finance cost rose to N300.2 million in the nine months of 2024 from N108.7 billion in the similar period of 2023.

After-tax loss stood at N184.4 billion from an after-tax loss of N27.03 billion. Revenue surged to N484.4 billion from N309.7 billion.

Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc is a household name in the sugar refining sector of the Nigerian Food and Beverage Industry. Our entry into the sugar business is dated back to the 1970s with the import and sale of sugar by our parent company, Dangote Industries Limited.

Nestle Nigeria

Nestle Nigeria’s finance cost rose to N369.2 billion in the nine months of 2024 from N156.5 billion in the same period of 2023.

After-tax loss stood at N184.3 billion from an after-tax loss of N43.1 billion while revenue surged to N665.3 billion from N396.6 billion.

Nestle Nigeria Plc is a publicly listed food and beverage specialty company headquartered in Lagos. It’s mostly owned by a holding company based in Switzerland and has ties to the company Tolaram Group. The company was founded in 1961 and conducted trading under the name of Nestle Products Nigeria Limited.

Unilever Nigeria

Unilever Nigeria’s finance cost grew to N1.67 billion in the nine months of 2024 from N772.5 million in the same period of 2023.

The firm’s after-tax profit stood at N6.57 billion from an after-tax loss of N1.09 billion. Revenue surged to N39.9 billion from N25.9 billion.

Unilever Nigeria Plc, established in 1923, is the longest-serving manufacturing organization in Nigeria. Formerly known as West Africa Soap Company, it diversified from its soap manufacturing origins through a series of mergers and acquisitions, expanding into the food, home care, and beauty sectors.

BUA Cement

BUA Cement’s finance cost rose to N32.03 billion in the nine months of 2024 from N15.29 billion in the same period of 2023.

The firm’s after-tax profit stood at N48.97 billion from an after-tax profit of N76.07 billion. Revenue surged to N583.4 billion from N335.9 billion.

BUA Cement Plc is a publicly listed firm headquartered in Nigeria, it produces and markets cement products in the country. It is the second largest producer in Nigeria after Dangote Cement. The company was formed through the consolidation of the cement interest of the BUA Group, promoters of Obu Cement Company and the Kalambaina Company majority owned Cement Company of Northern Nigeria.

International Breweries

International Breweries’ finance cost rose to N37.1 billion in the nine months of 2024 from N19.9 billion in the same period of 2023.

After-tax loss stood at N112.8 billion from an after-tax loss of N28.6 billion. Revenue grew to N343.3 billion from N183.8 billion.

International Breweries Plc is a brewery in Nigeria which brews, packages and markets a range of beer and non-alcoholic malt beverages. The company is known for its beer sold under the Trophy brand name and non-alcoholic malt drink sold under the Betamalt brand name, namely Trophy Lager, Trophy Black and Betamalt malt drink.

BUA Foods

BUA Foods’ finance cost rose to N21.66 million in the nine months of 2024 from N12.2 billion in the same period of 2023.

The firm’s after-tax profit stood at N201.4 billion from an after-tax profit of N105.6 billion. Turnover grew to N1.07 trillion from N524.4 billion during the period.

BUA Foods plc is a Nigerian company based in Lagos. It is part of the Nigerian BUA conglomerate. Its business activities include the production, processing and distribution of food products through its sugar, flour, pasta, rice and edible oils divisions. he sugar division includes the production, processing, refining and distribution of raw sugar and its by-products.

Cadbury Nigeria

Cadbury Nigeria’s finance cost grew to N22.84 billion in the nine months of 2024 from N18.09 billion in the same period of 2023.

The firm’s after-tax loss stood at N11.86 billion from an after-tax loss of N10.24 billion. Revenue surged to N89.5 billion from N59.2 billion.

Cadbury Nigeria Plc is a food, sweets and drink company headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, and traded on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. Cadbury Nigeria Plc is a subsidiary of Mondelez International, one of the largest snacking companies in the world. The firm’s flagship product is Bournvita and it competes with brands from Nestle, GlaxoSmithKline and Promasidor.

Nascon Allied Industries

Nascon Allied Industries’ finance cost rose to N933.8 million in the nine months of 2024 from N875.7 million in the same period of 2023.

After-tax profit stood at N8.96 billion from an after-tax profit of N11.01 billion. Revenue surged to N79.9 billion from N59.1 billion.

Nascon Allied Industries Plc is a Nigeria-based company that is engaged in the processing of raw salt into refined, edible, and graded salt. The Company’s products include salt, seasoning and spices.

Champion Breweries

Champion Breweries’ finance cost rose to N20.03 million in the nine months of 2024 from N56.03 million in the same period of 2023.

After-tax profit stood at N21.5 million from an after-tax loss of N77.69 million. Revenue grew to N14.02 billion from N8.36 billion.

Champion Breweries PLC is a Nigerian brewing company located in Akwa Ibom state. The company is the producer of Champion lager beer and Champ Malta. The firm was established as a publicly funded commercial enterprise in 1974 and began manufacturing in 1976 with a capacity of 150,000 hectolitres of Champion beer and 10,000 hectolitres of Champ Malta.

At formation, the firm patronised a plastic manufacturing company to produce crates for holding the products instead of paper cartons, a precedent other beer producers later followed.

