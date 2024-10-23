WACT provides educational opportunities for youths in Onne, Ogu

Justin Okwuofo (r), Community Relations Manager at West Africa Container Terminal (WACT), with some beneficiaries of the WACT Scholarship Programme in Onne, Rivers State, recently.

… Grants scholarships to 100 students

West Africa Container Terminal (WACT), Onne has provided educational opportunities to underprivileged youths in its host communities of Onne and Ogu in Rivers State, Nigeria.

It launched the WACT Scholarship Programme through which scholarships were awarded to 100 students and recently marked a significant achievement as the inaugural batch of its scholarship scheme successfully graduates from the scheme.

Justin Okwuofu, Community Relations Manager at WACT, said the programme was launched three years ago.

“The programme will enable the students to attend university and gain the skills and knowledge needed to build successful careers. In addition, some of our beneficiaries are also offered opportunities for an internship to be a grooming ground for them with the hope that the best among them can be absorbed into our company in the future,” Okwuofu said.

Okwuofu said WACT is committed to the scheme and has been deeply inspired by the testimonies of the scholarship graduates who expressed how the scholarship programme has transformed their lives, opening doors that they never thought possible.

According to him, the company will ensure the long-term sustainability of the programme by actively exploring partnerships with local businesses to provide internships and job placement support for the scholarship recipients upon graduation.

“We are committed to strengthening our community engagement even further. We plan to expand the scholarship programme to reach more students in need, and we are also exploring the development of vocational training initiatives and community outreach programmes.

“Our goal is to be a true partner and advocate for the people we serve, working alongside them to create lasting, positive change. We are grateful for the support of our community, and we are excited to continue this important work in the years to come,” Okwuofu added.

Read also: WACT empowers 150 students to produce reusable sanitary towels

Taribo Samuel, one of the scholarship recipients from the Ogu Community expressed his appreciation to WACT for the scholarship programme.

“I have been on the WACT scholarship scheme for three years consecutively and this is my final year. The WACT scholarship scheme has taken financial constraints and pressure off my shoulders, giving me the time to focus on the majors. I appreciate WACT for this initiative; I believe it was borne out of the dire desire to hand over the mantle to the next generation,” Samuel said.

Kate Jorbe, another scholarship recipient from the Onne community lauded WACT for allowing him to be a part of the scholarship scheme in 2021.

“It has helped me through my university education, and I wish them more business transactions,” Jorbe said.

Sunday Dudu, chairman of the Onne Community Development Committee, commended the WACT scholarship programme, describing it as laudable.

According to him, it has helped to solve the financial challenge facing the students and he also requested the company to absorb some of the students after graduation.

He reiterated the cooperation of the community with the company and wished her well in her operations.

Bara Thompson, chairman of the Ogu Community Development Committee, said that WACT has positively impacted the Ogu community through initiatives like scholarships and internships.

“They provide financial support, mentorship, and guidance to help students succeed. The company’s commitment to community development is commendable. While WACT has achieved much, there is potential for further growth as the community hopes for continued support and collaboration,” Thompson said.

WACT is committed to improving lives for all by lifting the standard of responsibility in its host communities. By investing in education, the company will fulfil its corporate social responsibility and contribute to the growth and prosperity of the host communities.

Share