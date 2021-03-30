Snake Island communities seek LASG approval for $2.7bn Creek Industrial Estate project

Communities in Snake Island area namely Imoore, Ibasa, Ilashe and Igbologun have made an appeal to the Lagos State Government seeking approval for the commencement of the proposed Creek Industrial Estate project (CIE).

During a recent visit to the office of Kabiru Abdullahi, commissioner for Waterfronts Infrastructure Development at Alausa Secretariat, Obas and Baales of Snake Island communities, told the commissioner that they had come to get clarification on the delay of the project, estimated to cost about $2.7 billion and would benefit their people.

Kamoru Bolarinwa, chairman of the board of trustees of Igbologun communities, said for many years, the CIE project was brought to them with the promise of building a bridge for the community but sadly they have heard no news about the commencement of the project.

“For over 400 years running, we have depended on water transport to and from our communities. The Mercury Maritime Concession Company, promoter of CIE project, told us that aside from industries and job opportunities that we look forward to; the most important thing we seek is the construction of the bridge linking the Island to mainland. If that is all we get, we will be most grateful,” he said.

Adewunmi Otunba Alade, representing Ibasa community noted that they have waited in suspense to see the commencement of the project but to no avail, and are hoping it does not turn out to be a mirage.

Andrew Okoja (Rtd), chairman of the Mercury Maritime Concession Company, who was on ground with his team to brief the Commissioner on the state of the project, said it would bring many benefits to the communities concerned as well as further increase internally generated revenue for the state through the various industries and other commercial activities that the Creek Industrial Estate project holds.

“The CIE Project is a $2.7bn infrastructure development project that would be located on Snake Island. It will be funded through Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) sourced from Switzerland/China and United Bank for Africa (Nigeria). The project promises an impressive deliverable valued at over $10billion in actual and collateral benefits,” he explained.

Continuing, he said: “The CIE is a tripartite partnership project driven by Federal Government, Lagos State Government and the MMCC. It is instructive to note that the Federal Government has formally expressed willingness to concession its own portion of the Snake Island to MMCC to develop the CIE. Consequently, a formal letter was written to Lagos State Government to confirm her willingness to concession their part to enable CIE project take off in earnest but LASG response to this FG’s letter has been pending since April 27th 2018.”

Responding, Kabiru Abdullahi, Lagos State Commissioner, said the CIE project is part of the rebuilding of Lagos into another Dubai. He promised that the request of the Snake Island communities would be made known to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.