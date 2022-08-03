SIFAX Group boss gives career counsel to Babcock students

Taiwo Afolabi, the chairman of SIFAX Group has identified courage, self-belief, determination, and a solution-oriented mindset as factors that enable a successful career.

Afolabi said this at an interactive session with the 2022 graduating students of Babcock University, Ilishan Remo, Ogun State.

Represented by Bode Ojeniyi, group executive director of SIFAX Group, he told the students not to be deterred by challenges that life would throw their way.

“Challenges are part of life and it is practically impossible to avoid them. You cannot avoid challenges if your ultimate goal is to succeed, either in your career, marriage, or business. It would help if you believe in yourself because you are endowed with all you require to excel. You must also take self-development seriously. Do not be comfortable with the level of knowledge you have. Keep seeking more. The more you know, the more likely you are to succeed,” he said.

Read also: How SIFAX Group invested N250m in lifting port community, Nigerian society

He urged the students to have a solution-oriented mindset adding that such would help them achieve success easily.

Afolabi commended the University for organising an event that creates opportunities for the graduating students to interact with successful professionals and captains of industries.

Other speakers at the event include Kunle Elebute, chairman, of KPMG Africa; Babatunde Ipaye, former consultant, World Bank; Abimbola Abolarinwa of Lagos State University Teaching Hospital; Pat Utomi and Ademola Adebise, managing director of Wema Bank, among others.