Senate pledges support to APM Terminals in tackling obstacles to trade facilitation

The Senate Committee on Privatisation has supported APM Terminals Apapa in tackling obstacles hindering efficiency and trade facilitation.

Led by Aminu Tambuwal, the committee made this known when they visited the terminal for oversight functions.

“APM Terminals has made impactful contributions to port modernisation and investment in Nigeria. We encourage you to continue enhancing your services while we, in turn, promise to support you in tackling obstacles hindering trade, such as the numerous government agencies involved in inspecting cargo at the port,” Tambuwal said.

Also speaking, Sunday Katung, a member of the committee, commended APM Terminals for consistently paying its taxes and other dues into the coffers of government.

“I saw your financials and I am very impressed. It is impressive and I would want more improvement, which is predicated on some of the things we have mentioned here,” the Senator said.

The lawmakers were accompanied on the visit by officials of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE).

Steen Knudsen, terminal manager of APM Terminals Apapa highlighted the transformative impact of the Federal Government’s 2006 port concession programme, which allowed private terminal operators to take over cargo handling operations at the port.

“Since the concession programme, we have witnessed a significant transformation of the port, including increased efficiency, better equipment, and faster vessel turnaround times. This public-private partnership model has been a game-changer for Nigeria’s port system and the Nigerian economy,” he explains.

He disclosed the terminal’s intention to invest in a comprehensive upgrade of the infrastructure at the port.

Chinenye Mirian Deinde, general manager of Legal and Corporate Affairs of APM Terminals Nigeria, highlighted the company’s recent efforts to enhance the terminal’s capacity and support Nigeria’s economic diversification.

She said the APM Terminals Apapa recently expanded its yard capacity to accommodate the growing volume of export cargo, particularly non-oil exports.

“Since we commenced operations in 2006, APM Terminals has made substantial investments in infrastructure, container handling equipment, IT systems, manpower training, and capacity development,” Deinde said.

“These investments have resulted in significant improvements in port productivity, including zero waiting time for vessels and a doubling of container volumes. We are committed to supporting the growth of Nigeria’s economy through strategic investments and efficient service delivery,” she added.

APM Terminals Apapa is the largest container terminal in Nigeria by volume and a key player in the country’s maritime industry.

Located in the Lagos Port Complex, Apapa, it serves as a critical gateway for international trade and plays a pivotal role in driving Nigeria’s economic growth with its intermodal connectivity options.

