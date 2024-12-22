NPA’s implementation of domestic sales of crude in naira is commendable – Adedeji

Zacch Adedeji, chairman of the Technical Sub-Committee on implementing the Federal Government’s policy on domestic sales of crude oil and refined products in naira, has commended the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) driving the implementation process.

NPA is presently leading the One-Stop-Shop (OSS) team and ensuring the smooth implementation of the directive.

Speaking during his recent visit to the NPA Headquarters in Lagos, Adedeji, who is also the executive chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), thanked the team led by NPA for playing a pivotal role in the successful implementation of the presidential directive.

“We recognise that this pioneering effort is a significant achievement, and reflects commitment and patriotism. Thus, we encourage you to maintain the hard work and dedication that has made this initiative a success,” Adedeji said.

Applauding all participating agencies for their cooperation and support, Adedeji said the committee members have shown outstanding teamwork and service to the nation.

Responding, Abubakar Dantsoho, managing director of the NPA, said the commendation would spur the team to continue to advance the Presidential initiative.

Dantsoho lauded Adegboyega Oyetola, minister of Marine and Blue Economy for providing the leadership that catalysed the successful implementation of the directive.

“We thanked the tireless Chairman of the Technical Sub-Committee for the unwavering support that culminated in this milestone,” he added.

He said the successful selling of crude and allied products in Naira to domestic refiners shows that President Bola Tinubu has in a sustainable way, put an end to the scarcity of petroleum products and the excruciating queues that hitherto characterised the yuletide season.

In addition, he said, the Federal Government will save losses that run into billions of Naira for Nigerians, guarantee national energy security, deepen Nigeria’s balance of trade and create jobs.

The current stability in the supply of refined products is beginning to yield fruit as the Dangote Petroleum Refinery recently reduced the ex-depot price of its Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to N899.50 per litre.

Members of the team are drawn from the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority

(NMDPRA), Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Chief of Naval Staff, Nigerian Navy

Nigerian Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA),

Nigeria Customs Service Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS),

Port Health Service,

Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Ltd., National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and Dangote Refineries Ltd.

Others include the Depot and Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPMAN), Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN)

constitute the OSS team.

