NPA unveils $1.1bn port rehabilitation plan to enhance competitiveness

Determined to enhance the competitiveness of all Nigerian seaports, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said it has put a mechanism in place to embark on a $1.1 billion port rehabilitation exercise.

Speaking on Tuesday in Lagos during a panel session at the ongoing 43rd Port Management Association of West and Central Africa (PMAWCA) conference, Mohammed Bello-Koko, managing director of NPA, said almost every port in Nigeria is old and requires rehabilitation, and the NPA is initiating a substantial overhaul that will start with the Tin-Can and Apapa Ports in Lagos.

According to him, the objective of the Ports Authority is to enhance the physical infrastructure of these ports to enable them to accommodate vessels of all sizes by increasing the draft at the quayside.

He said the NPA aims to achieve depths up to 14 meters, adding that the initiative will increase the competitiveness of Nigerian ports on a global scale.

Bello-Koko further said that the NPA is also strengthening collaborations with the private sector to establish new seaports.

He said the Lekki Deep Seaport has already commenced operations, and the Badagry Deep Seaport recently signed an agreement with a Middle Eastern party to commence construction by early next year.

The NPA boss said these endeavours exemplify the NPA’s determination to create a multimodal transportation system connecting all ports seamlessly.

Recognising the inefficiencies associated with cargo evacuation via the road, he said, the NPA is actively working on alternative initiatives which include implementing barges and expanding rail infrastructure within the port facility.

He said the rail line has reached Apapa Port and will soon be extended to the Tin-Can Island Port. He also said the survey for deploying cargo rail and tracks to Onne port has been completed, setting the stage for the project to kick off next year.

To streamline operations and reduce costs, Bello-Koko disclosed that the NPA is embracing automation.

“The authority has automated its collection system and is collaborating with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to introduce a Port Community System that will optimise cargo clearance processes,” he said.

He further said the NPA is working on clarifying the responsibilities of government agencies within the ports with the newly developed port process manual aimed at reducing overlaps and eliminating duplication of duties.

On security, he said, the deployment of the Deep Blue Project, has equipped the Nigerian Navy with land, air and sea assets to enhance security in the Gulf of Guinea and contribute to a significant reduction in piracy incidents within Nigerian waters.

“The NPA is collaborating closely with the Nigeria Customs to reduce bottlenecks and cut the cost of doing business within the ports. We have also developed a 25-year port master plan that will guide the location, sizes, and activities of ports, terminals, and jetties in Nigeria,” he said.

He said the master plan will serve as a national working document, uniting all stakeholders towards marine and logistics development.

Earlier, Martin Boguikouma, president of PMAWCA, urged African countries to address challenges facing the region to be able to receive the new volume of traffic that would emerge due to the implementation of AfCFTA.

Boguikouma listed ways to solve the challenge as a collaboration between Customs and the Port Authority to harmonise Customs procedures.

“We need to ensure capacity building of all seaport and Customs officials and sensitise them on how to address cross border trade. There is a need to work in reducing transport cost, investing in efficient transport infrastructure, and maritime safety through enhanced interstate cooperation,” he said.

He said Gabon had put in place things that would ensure that free trade became a success.

He listed some of them including the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on the facilitation of trade and harmonising Customs duty which is very important for AfCFTA.