NIWA enhances safe navigation with new Police commander in Lagos

Determined to enhance safe navigation on the nation’s inland waters, the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has assigned a new police commander to be in charge of the Lagos waterway.

Sarat Lara Braimah, Lagos area manager of NIWA, officially received Waziri Abbas, a Superintendent of police and also decorated seven NIWA police officers promoted to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police.

She enjoined them to work harder to secure the waterways and provide the necessary enabling environment that will put the minds of passengers of NIWA at rest.

Promising to collaborate with the police to deliver on its mandate, Braimah urged the new police area commander to feel free to share any challenges with her office.

Earlier, Waziri Abbas expressed happiness over the working relationship between the police department and the area office, promising to sustain the relationship.

“We are highly motivated by your office, and we assure you that with the promotion of our personnel, we shall be more dedicated and committed to providing security to back up activities of the Lagos area office,” he said.