Nigerdock targets green port status with shift to renewable energy

In line with its plans to obtain the green port certification, Nigerdock said it has completed the first phase of its shift to renewable energy through the installation of solar solutions at Snake Island Integrated Free Zone.

Speaking on the initiative, Maher Jarmakani, the CEO of Nigerdock, said that as a self-sustaining economic hub, improving energy consumption and reducing carbon footprint is essential to the long-term operations and success of the free zone.

“Our renewable energy solution will provide us and our growing clientele with consistent power and greater ease to conduct business. This project is part of a wider push by Nigerdock to develop 20 megawatts of sustainable, cost-effective, and reliable power within the free zone,” Jarmakani said.

He said the current solar operations enables Nigerdock to displace 40 percent of its daytime energy consumption, reduce CO2 output by about 2,000 metric tons, and achieve significant emission reduction targets.

He added that the solar power expansion is the next step in Nigerdock’s journey towards green port status, highlighting the company’s vision and commitment to Nigeria’s Climate Change Act, the blue economy, and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals